BABOON TO THE MOON Pop-up Event on Sunday, 1/26 in Nolita

The adventure travel brand with a cult following BABOON TO THE MOON is releasing their latest limited edition print, Dog Dreams, featuring our friend Anaïs Nin, The Most Adventurous Dog In The World™. Alongside her trusty steed Neptune the fish, they're embarking on a journey across the seas in search of their next escapade-ready to surf every wave they meet. In the past they've scaled Machu Picchu, biked through Southern France, explored fruit markets in Bangkok, and even rode the C train during rush hour #yikes.

In celebration of the print drop, Anaïs and Neptune will be hosting a fête at NAKED's pop-up retail space in Nolita (224 Mulberry St) on Sunday, January 26th from 12:00pm - 3:00pm. You're encouraged to bring a dog if you have one (or borrow one for the occasion) for an afternoon of pup luxury - there will be treats, live dog portrait paintings (first come, first served - arrive early!), goodies from the lovely folks at Pet Plate, and more! The party will also be supporting Social Tees animal rescue.

This is an open-to-the public, free event. It should be a great time for pup lovers and many more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BABOON TO THE MOON





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You