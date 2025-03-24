T. Café at Tin Building Debuts Seasonal Pastries

When you visit South Street Seaport, be sure to stop by Tin Building’spatisserie, T. Café. It has refreshed their stunning lineup of seasonal pastries featuring the season’s most in-demand flavors, such as pistachio, rhubarb, and cardamom. Crafted by a world-class pastry team, these limited-time treats highlight vibrant ingredients and delicate craftsmanship, perfect for spring.
The menu features a Pistachio Paris-Brest, a nutty twist on the classic French choux pastry or a Strawberry Rhubarb Cheesecake, the perfect balance of sweet, creamy, and tart. Available on March 31st and for a limited time will be the Easter-themed Bunny Moon Pie. Other treats include an elevated Carrot Cake, Rhubarb Custard Tart, and a Cardamom Bun.
With Tin Building’s dedication to artisanal techniques and exceptional ingredients, these pastries are a must-try for the season whenever you are downtown.
T. Café is located at 96 South St, New York, NY 10038.