Tonight's HAMILTON Performance at Shea's Performing Arts Center Cancelled

Hamilton
Patrons are instructed to contact their point of purchase to exchange tickets for an alternate performance or receive a refund.

Dec. 28, 2021  
Through rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Hamilton. Tonight's performance, Tuesday, December 28, is canceled. All future performances of Hamilton are scheduled to go on as planned.

Patrons are instructed to contact their point of purchase to exchange tickets for an alternate performance or receive a refund. Best availability is Friday, December 31 at 7:30pm, Saturday, January 1 at 8:00pm, and Sunday, January 2 at 7:00pm.

If you have any questions, please contact Shea's Box Office at patronservices@sheas.org. Please be aware we are experiencing a significant number of inquiries and we appreciate your patience.

Stay up to date through our website at www.sheas.org or follow Shea's on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.


