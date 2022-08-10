The Hangar Theatre and The Drama League Present the 2022 FutureNow Hangar Wedge Festival Theatre Workshops

The Hangar Theatre will offer a series of 3 FREE workshops for community members as a part of the Hangar Theatre Wedge: FutureNow Festival. All sessions are free and open to the public. No previous theatre experience is required, just curiosity, and an interest in trying something new!

The Artistic Mission of the Hangar Theatre Wedge: FutureNow Festival is to provide a theatrical laboratory for artists experimenting with creative identity, artistic leadership, and art in relation to systems of power in our precarious time. The festival plays and workshops will be held at the Hangar Theatre, 801 Taughannock Blvd. in Ithaca, New York, from August 11-13 (see schedule below).

The FutureNow Festival will take place in the Hangar's Outdoor Performance space. During the weekend festivities the directors. of the FutureNow Wedge Festival Mx. Andrew Coopman, Ms. Emily Hartford, and Mx. Logan Schulman will present their productions, to be performed in repertory over the weekend. The directors will also facilitate creative workshops for audience members and the broader community. Festival programming will include receptions with the Hangar Lab Company Design Fellows: Samantha Mastrati (Scenic Design), Hannah S Wolland (Lighting Design), Johnna Presby (Costume Design), and Abby Coppock (Sound Design), along with Performance Fellows from the Lab Company. Additionally, the three directing fellows will host a Partnership Panel to platform community organizations doing significant work in Ithaca related to the content and themes of the artists' works. Tickets will be general festival seating with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets are available at the box office for the Hangar Theatre.

The Workshops include Improv 101, Mission Based Devising, and Clowning for All. Find out more and register for here for these exciting theatrical workshops.

Workshop Descriptions

Improv 101: An introduction to improv and how to think on your toes. This workshop will focus on the fundamentals skills of improv and acting and encourage participants to get creative and use their imagination. Students will play a variety of games with the group and apply new skills to some short form improv. This workshop is great for beginners and young artists interested in theater.

Mission-Based Devising: In this hour-long session, participants will engage in acts of theatrical co-creation, and learn how art-making itself can become a tool for values-driven ensemble building. Activities will include evocative list-making, exploring physical movement, writing, and creating site-specific environments. Drawing from Emily's experience co-leading New York City's Flux Theatre Ensemble, these exercises provide inspiring avenues to explore what kind of art you want to make-and, just as importantly, how you want to make it.

Clowning for All: Welcome to the world of theatrical clown where the goal is simple: To fully embrace joy. That's right, joyful theatrical exploration is what clown is all about. Participants should come ready to laugh, be silly, and get creative. This workshop will involve a variety of large group activities and playful games.