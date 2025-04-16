Shea's Spotlight Committee Volunteers Host Drive Thru Barbecue Fundraiser

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shea's Spotlight Committee has invited the community to help preserve the past, support the present, and build the future of Shea's Buffalo Theatre by picking up Weidner's Barbeque dinners between 3:00 – 7:00PM on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

All dinners are conveniently available via drive through pickup directly behind Shea's Buffalo Theatre at 439 Pearl Street in Buffalo. Each meal includes a half chicken, butter spuds, coleslaw, and a roll with butter, prepared by longtime Western New York barbeque masters Weidner BBQ.

Shea's Spotlight Committee is led by and comprised of committed volunteers whose activities help to preserve, assist, and promote Shea's Buffalo Theatre. In addition to the barbeque, the Spotlight Committee members volunteer at concession, champagne, player piano, and coat check stations at Shea's performances. The Spotlight Committee hosts other fundraising events including the popular Broadway MEATS Buffalo Meat Raffle scheduled for Friday, June 20th this year. Additional Shea's Spotlight Committee volunteers are always welcome. Sign up at: www.sheas.org/volunteer-program.

Whether you are a history buff, theatre supporter, or BBQ lover, this is a wonderful opportunity to plan for an easy dinner night while supporting one of Buffalo's iconic landmarks. To-go dinners are currently available for pre-purchase through the Shea's website for $16 at: www.sheas.org/performances/weidner-bbq. Dinners can also be purchased for $19 on April 30, the day of the event. All proceeds benefit volunteer efforts to support Shea's Buffalo Theatre, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026.

