Shea's Performing Arts Center Still Uncertain About Reopening Plans Amidst the Pandemic

Albert Nocciolino, NAC Entertainment president, still does not yet know when the venue will reopen its doors.

Shea's Performing Center in Buffalo is still in limbo amidst uncertainty regarding the health crisis, Bay News 9 reports.

Questions have been coming in from patrons about the theatre's plans to reopen, but Albert Nocciolino, NAC Entertainment president, does not yet know when that will be.

"It's almost nine or ten months since we have been shut down. We will come back and when we come back, every single show...the three left over from the past season...and the titles from the new season will all be back. We will have to spread them out," Nocciolino said.

Michael G. Murphy, Shea's president, says that it will be difficult to plan for the upcoming season, whenever that may be.

"It takes a lot of planning and thought to put a season together. And then you look at kind of crunching two seasons together, because we weren't able to have this season and we have a couple shows from last season," Murphy said. "We're also looking at there not being any Broadway shows this year, so how do we look at the market two or three years down the road? Our audiences will see everything at some point."

Read more on Bay News 9.

