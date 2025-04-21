Shea’s Buffalo Theatre To Host CENTENNIAL SLOW ROLL In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Slow Roll Buffalo’s first Monday Night Community Ride of 2025 is pedaling-off from Shea’s Buffalo Theatre on Monday, May 5 at 6:30PM. The ride, a collaboration between Shea’s Performing Arts Center and Slow Roll Buffalo, celebrates theatre in Buffalo including the upcoming 100th anniversary of Shea’s Buffalo Theatre.

Slow Roll Buffalo’s Monday Night Community Rides connect communities through guided rides for bicyclists of all ages and skill levels, with a slow pace and volunteer squad that keeps riders safe and social. Participants are invited to meet at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street in Buffalo, at 6:00PM with the ride beginning at 6:30PM.

The route, which covers 10 miles at a slow pace with stops along the way, was coordinated to take riders past many of Buffalo’s local theatres. This ride ends at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre for an afterparty featuring food, drinks, entertainment by the IOT Band, and information about Western New York theatres.

This event is free. Register at: www.slowrollbuffalo.org/register.

