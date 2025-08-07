 tracking pixel
Shawn Wickens to Present SECRET TIME TRAVEL MEETING at The Spirit Room and Rochester Fringe

Performances will take place September 17, 18, 19 at 10pm.

Comedian/futurist Shawn Wickens will present Secret Time Travel Meeting: a smart, hilarious blend of stand-up, audience interaction, and unexpected detours into sci-fi philosophy. No recordings but notebooks are allowed. Costumes are seriously encouraged... because you never who (or from what timeline) might show up to a "secret meeting" about Time Travel.

Then comes the SomethinWilder Variety Show, helmed by NYC comic and impresario Jared Wilder. What unfolds in the Conjure Box each night is part stand-up, part séance, part fever dream! An unpredictable ride tailor-made for the wonderfully weird world of the 2025 ESL Rochester Fringe.

Audience members are encouraged to dress in costume, disguise, or their best "alternate timeline selves." Each night is a one-of-a-kind mix of comedy, mystery, and cosmic insight.




