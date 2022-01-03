Road Less Traveled Productions' TRIBES Postponed to March

Due to rising cases of COVID within Western New York and for the safety of the actors, artistic personnel, staff and audience, Road Less Traveled Productions has made the difficult decision to postpone Tribes by Nina Raine. Tribes will open March 3 and run through March 27. Breadcrumbs by Jennifer Haley, originally scheduled March 3 - 27, is now canceled from the 2021-2022 season. Subscribers and those who have purchased tickets to Breadcrumbs will receive a credit to use on another show this season or apply the credit to a show or subscription renewal for the 2022-2023 season.



"Safety is always our biggest concern for all who enter our theater doors. At this time, due to the rising cases and high transmissibility of the Omicron Covid variant, we have decided to delay the opening of Tribes. Our cast and artistic personnel have been hard at work preparing for the show and we feel it's in our best interest as a company, to minimize risk and protect the product by putting it on pause until March." said Managing Director, Gina Gandolfo. "We are saddened to cancel Breadcrumbs from our season and hope to revisit it again in the future."



Tribes will starr RLTP Ensemble David Marciniak alongside David Wantuck, Anna Krempholtz, Johnny Barden, Melinda Capeles and Margaret Massman under the direction of RLTP Ensemble Member Doug Zschiegner. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Lynne Koscielniak (set design), John Rickus (light design), Jenna Damberger (costume design), Katie Menke (sound design) alongside Nick Taboni (props master).



Synopsis: Billy is the only deaf member of a loving yet dysfunctional family who raised him as part of the hearing world. When Billy meets Sylvia, a young woman on the brink of deafness, he finally starts to learn when it means to be heard. With insight, humor, and an eclectic cast of characters, the award-winning Tribes questions how we define community, family, and belonging.



ASL-Interpreted Performances: In partnership with Deaf Access Services, RLTP will also offer 2 ASL performances (dates tbd). ASL interpreters will be located near the stage for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing, in an area of the theater that gives the best sight lines to follow the interpretation and the action on stage.



Ben Brantley of The New York Times calls Tribes, "A smart, lively, and beautifully acted new play that asks us to hear how we hear, in silence as well as in speech...".



Tribes also is the winner of the 2012 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, 2012 New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Foreign Play, and 2012 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Play.



Tribes opens Thursday, March 3 and runs through Sunday March 27, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $42 general admission plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $25 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: March 10, 17, 24 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.



RLTP OFF-BOOK Happy Hour Zoom Discussion Series featuring Tribes will take place Wednesday March 23 at 7:00pm. To register for the free discussion series, please click here: https://bit.ly/3rRhrXZ



BREADCRUMBS CANCELATION NOTICE FOR PATRONS:

Subscribers & patrons who have already purchased tickets: A credit for the full value of your Breadcrumbs ticket(s) will be applied in your account. You may use your credit on a show this season or apply your credit to a show or subscription renewal next season (2022-2023). Contact the box office for more information: (716) 629-3069 or reservations@roadlesstraveledproductions.org.