Road Less Traveled Postpones Opening Of MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES

Due to illness, Road Less Traveled has postponed Mysterious Circumstances by one week and will open Thursday September 22.



Single ticket buyers may exchange their tickets from September 15 - 18 to a future Mysterious Circumstances performance or request a refund.



Subscribers may exchange their tickets from September 15 - 18 to another Mysterious Circumstances performance or apply their tickets to another production this season only. Please contact the Box Office at (716) 629-3069 or reservations@roadlesstraveledproductions.org





Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) will begin its 19th season with the second-ever production of Mysterious Circumstances by Michael Mitnick. Mysterious Circumstances made its world-premiere in 2019 at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles and will open at RLTP on September 22 starring RLTP Ensemble David Marciniak Greg Howze, and Peter Palmisano alongside Ben Michael Moran*, Wendy Hall, Nick Lama and Jeremy Kreuzer under the direction of RLTP Ensemble Member John Hurley. The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Dyan Burlingame (set design), John Rickus (light design), Katie Menke (sound design) alongside Lise Harty (costume design) and Gina Boccolucci (props master). (*courtesy of Actors Equity Association)



Synopsis: The true story of Richard Lancelyn Green, the world's foremost scholar on Sherlock Holmes. After spending two decades searching for a box containing the missing papers of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Green came close to unlocking the secrets behind Holmes' creator through unpublished stories about the world's greatest detective. With multiple suspects and competing motives, Green dies under "mysterious circumstances" which raises questions that may be answered only by Holmes himself. Mysterious Circumstances uses breathtaking theatricality and magic to uncover the mystery behind this true crime.



Mysterious Circumstances opens Thursday, September 22 and runs through Sunday October 16, at the Road Less Traveled Theater at 456 Main Street. Regular performance times are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30PM and Sunday at 2:00PM. Tickets are $45 general admission plus $10 students (Mighty Taco Student Thursday) $25 students (Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Mighty Taco Student Thursday dates: September 22, 29, October 6, 13 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID). Tickets can be ordered online at www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org, by calling the RLTP Box Office at (716) 629-3069, or by visiting the Box Office during the 30 minutes prior to any performance. Advance purchase is suggested.



RLTP OFF-BOOK Happy Hour Zoom Discussion Series featuring Mysterious Circumstances will take place Wednesday October 12 at 7:00pm. To register for the free discussion series, please click here: https://bit.ly/off-book-mysterious-circumstances

Located at 456 Main Street, the Road Less Traveled Theater is located near Lafayette Square and offers plenty of amenities including an enhanced theater experience with a lobby bar, intimate stadium theater seating, and bathrooms all located on the first floor. The new venue is located within area neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops, hotels and more! Plenty of area ramp parking and street include Mohawk, Lafayette, and Court streets. The Lafayette streetcar stop is also located directly in front of the Road Less Traveled Theater entrance.



Road Less Traveled Productions challenges audiences through provocative storytelling and passionate artistry. The RLTP Ensemble constructs bold and imaginative ways to explore, discuss, and understand timely and timeless issues that connect diverse communities, globally and locally, to the commonality of human experience. Our mission is to develop the canon of contemporary voices through production of new and notable works by regional and national playwrights, creating unforgettable live theatre experiences that bring value to our lives. RLTP, a member of the National New Play Network, Theatre Communications Group, Theatre Alliance of Buffalo and Theatre District is located at 456 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo, NY. For more information about RLTP and to purchase tickets, please visit www.RoadLessTraveledProductions.org or call (716) 629-3069. RLTP's work is made possible through private funds through The Cullen Foundation, public funds from Erie County, and the New York State Council on the Arts.