REVEAL Comes to Torn Space Theater

Torn Space Theater will present REVEAL, a two-weekend immersive performance and art party celebrating the grand unveiling of its newly transformed space. The event runs August 15-16, 22-23 at 7:00pm.

From the main stage to secret rooms, bars to back hallways, the building itself becomes the performance. Expect intimate encounters, hypnotic soundscapes, and bold architectural activations.

Featuring internationally acclaimed ambient techno pioneer Mike Parker, with a site-specific sound installation for the new audience entranceway and rare stateside DJ sets occurring each night. Mike Parker has been credited as the inventor of hypnotic techno. His influential sound was recently featured in Prada’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Show in Milan.

This is no quiet sit-down—REVEAL is part spectacle, part rave, part fashion-forward fever dream.

Audience is encouraged to wear red, black or both and slip into the environment. Bring your curiosity and allow the space to reveal itself to you.