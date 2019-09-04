Longform Improv Added To RLTP Programming

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) is excited to announce the addition of the RLTP Longform Improv JAM! to its programming. Hosted by Marisa Caruso & Kevin Di Lucente, the RLTP Longform Improv JAM! will host seven events during the 2019/20 season at the Road Less Traveled Theater.



Improvisers of all experience levels (18+) are invited to join for the bucket-style JAM!. Guests are invited to attend, put their name in a bucket, and be chosen at random to join the stage and run open improv scenes. Those who do not wish to participate are still invited to watch. The cost to attend each event is $5 (cash-only). The lobby bar will be open.



Prior to the 7:30pm JAM!, there will be a warmup led by Caruso, starting at 6:45pm.



The 2019/20 RLTP Longform Improv JAM! schedule:



Sunday, September 29th

Sunday, November 3rd

Sunday, November 17th

Sunday, January 19th

Sunday, February, 2nd

Sunday, March 22nd

Sunday, April 26th



Cover to attend is $5 cash-only at the door.



The Road Less Traveled Theater Box Office opens 30 minutes prior to performances/events.



For more info, please visit www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org.





