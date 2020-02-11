KINDRED SPIRITS AND OTHER CONNECTIONS to be on Exhibit in the Levy and Daniel Families Art Gallery

The Jewish Community will showcase the work of local artist Cornelia Dohse-Peck. Kindred Spirits and other connections will be on exhibit in the Levy and Daniel Families Art Gallery at the JCC Holland Family Building, 787 Delaware Ave, March 8 - April 29, 2020.

Dohse-Peck has demonstrated her mixed media talents in numerous solo shows, has exhibited in group shows nationally and internationally, has won prizes and is featured in private and public collections.

For more information about the artist, see www.ArtStudioDohsePeck.com

She has been very active in the Western New York community. Her site-specific, often large scale and outdoor art projects and her community workshops have connected people with place(s) and have improved the quality of life in neighborhoods through the visual arts. She has received multiple public and private grants for her projects.

Her latest public art piece, called Peace Walk Discovery Trail, was a commission for the city of Buffalo and can be seen on Unity Island along the Niagara River; she created integrated mosaics on 8 benches and the ground.

The upcoming exhibit at the JCC, Kindred Spirits and other connections continues to display Dohse-Peck's use of art as a medium to express her thoughts and educate the community on topics that are important to her. Her on-going concerns about environmental crises led naturally to the centerpiece of this show. She has chosen to take advantage of the dynamic, curved space in the Levy and Daniel Families Art Gallery to address fears about the pollution of water. Using the space to mount a large scale mixed media collage measuring 56 inches by 182 inches, she will incorporate found and purchased objects, paint, quotations and drawings into this focal piece, a blue whale. The whale emerged from several years of work on art exploring man-made versus nature topics, focusing on plastics, which gradually developed into an exploration of water-related issues.

The exhibit will open with a reception and artist talk on Sunday, March 8 from 2-4pm. A closing reception and Silent Auction will take place on Wednesday, April 29 beginning at 6 pm. Community members will be invited to bid on the 52 individual canvases that make up the whale, as well as her other art pieces, with a portion of sales being donated to Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, and can purchase the other art pieces. For the past 30 years, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper (BNW) has been the guardian of Western New York's fresh water. Their mission is four-fold: to PROTECT the water, RESTORE both the waterways and the surrounding ecosystems, CONNECT people to their waterways, and INSPIRE both economic activity along the waterways and community engagement. At the closing reception on April 29, a short presentation will also be given by a staff member of BNW.

Gallery admission is free and the gallery is open during JCC business hours, 7 days a week. For more information, visit jccbuffalo.org or contact Katie Wzontek at 716-204-2084 or Kwzontek@jccbuffalo.org





