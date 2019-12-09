Jewish Repertory Theatre continues its 17TH season with WHAT I THOUGHT I KNEW, February 6 - March 1, 2020, at the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre, Jewish Community Center, 2640 North Forest Rd., Amherst, NY.

Alice, a Jewish woman in her forties who has been told by doctors that she is infertile, discovers a hard lump in her abdomen. After months of visiting expensive specialists, all of whom have different medical theories, a CT scan finally reveals that she is pregnant. Based upon true events and the book hailed by Oprah as "darkly hilarious...an unexpected bundle of joy," this heartfelt journey through a high-risk pregnancy and the American healthcare system is told with the intimacy of a diary and the suspense of a thriller.

WHAT I THOUGHT I KNEW is directed by Saul Elkin and stars Josie DiVincenzo.

Brian Cavanagh is Lighting Designer, David Dwyer is Set Designer, Ann Emo is Costume Designer, Tom Makar is Sound Designer, Keelin Higgins is Stage Manager, Emma English is Assistant Stage Manager and Property Master, Molly Farber is House Manager and Linda Hanes is Box Office Manager. Jordana Halpern is Managing Director.

The Jewish Repertory Theatre of Western New York is a program of the JCC of Greater Buffalo. This season's original artwork is created by artist Eta Rottenberg. For more information on JRT productions, dates and tickets, visit www.jewishrepertorytheatre.com. Tickets are available at 716-650-7626, through Showclix at 1-888-718-4253 (Monday-Friday, 9am-9pm EST) or at either JCC reception desk.





