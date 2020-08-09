Fusion Dance Studio Creates GoFundMe Campaign to Repair Devastation Dance Company After a Car Drove Through the Studio

The studio was closed at the time of the accident and there were no injuries, but the front of the studio was destroyed.

Fusion Dance Studio has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help Devastation Dance Company with repairs after a car drove through the studio in June.

The studio was closed at the time of the accident and there were no injuries, but the front of the studio was destroyed and it is still uncertain how extensive the structural damage to the building is.

Due to not being able to enter the studio, the students have begun practicing outside at Delaware Park and their story was featured on the news.

Fusion has launched the GoFundMe to help the director, Ms. Tamee Ebo, raise funds to help her and her dancers rebuild their studio.

"Ms. Tamee and Devastation Dance Company have an outstanding reputation for giving back and helping others," the campaign's description reads. "Ms. Tamee's goal is that no child shall suffer or be without the ability to live their dreams. It is because of this that she provides dance scholarships to two students per class each season."

Learn more or make a donation at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-support-our-friends-at-devastation.

