Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fretted Buffalo to Present France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Concert & Workshop This Month

The concert will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church on October 12th at 7pm.

Buffalo News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 09, 2022  

Fretted Buffalo to Present France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan Concert & Workshop This Month Pierre Bensusan's 2020 North American tour was in full swing when the pandemic shut it down causing him to return home to France. He's making up for lost time with an extensive North American tour that will bring him back to Buffalo in concert at Trinity Episcopal Church on October 12th at 7pm. The preceding day he will be teaching a workshop for intermediate to advanced guitarists at The Fretted Buffalo.

Bensusan has, throughout his career and a string of recordings, confirmed his place as an acoustic visionary who combines sensibility with shadings of ethereal jazz, latin, celtic, pop, world music and classical melodies; free and fusion styles. Born in 1957 in French Algeria, Bensusan released his debut album Près de Paris in 1975 at the age of 17. It won Le Grand Prix du Disque at the Montreux Festival in Switzerland (1976). More albums and extensive touring followed, as well as a recording contract with Columbia in the US. This artist has earned his stripes: more recently being elected Best Guitarist of World Music by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine. His triple album "Encore" won the Grand Prix of the Independent Music Awards in the category Best Live Album. Over the course of his career, he has sold half a million albums and given thousands of concerts around the globe, both solo and through numerous collaborations.

Guitarists from Leo Kottke to Larry Corryel, to Tuck Andress, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark Knopfler, Andrew York, Andy Timmons, to Steve Lukather... have sung his praises, and rock guitar icon Steve Vai released three Bensusan albums on his label Favored Nations. And it's not just guitarists who are so inspired by Pierre's music, as a recent studio collaboration with him on Donny Osmond's latest album "Start Again" goes to show.

Much more at: http://www.pierrebensusan.com.


The CONCERT: Wed Oct 12 at 7pm

in The Chapel, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 371 Delaware Ave in Downtown Buffalo Tickets: $25 in advance /$30 at the doorOrder Tickets at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202031®id=133&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pierrebensusan.com%2Fstore_viewproduct.asp%3F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1ID=588 Info josefferri@hotmail.com

THE WORKSHOP: Tues Oct 11 From 6:3O until 9:30 pm

at The Fretted Buffalo https://www.thefrettedbuffalo.com/
466 Amherst Street, Buffalo
Price: $90 for a three hour intensive master class
Registration in advance at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202031®id=133&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pierrebensusan.com%2Fstore_viewproduct.asp%3F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1ID=626
Info (716) 913-6487 bill@thefrettedbuffalo.com

Says Bensusan of this tour:

"Even if I loved staying at my home, near Paris, for two years; playing, writing, taking the time, stopping running, sometimes locked down in Heaven... I felt a real relief to be able to play live again. The first part of my North American tour, this Spring, left me with an immense feeling of gratitude for the public who came to the concerts. There is nothing stronger than getting together around the music played live, especially when many were walking into a concert hall for the first time in two years.

Also, in Las Vegas, I met my new friend, Donny Osmond, after playing on his last album and there was a lot of emotion.

After spending the last three months (before this tour) back in France, I am pulling out all of the stops and embarking on the second leg of a mega-tour with over 60 concerts and guitar workshops that will take my stage manager/sound engineer, Xaina Lerner, and myself through the entire northern part of the USA and southern Canada, from the West Coast to the East Coast.

I look forward to finally seeing you again and thank you warmly for your continuous support and all of the inspiration, light and strength you give me."





More Hot Stories For You


The Company Theatre Presents RICHARD IIThe Company Theatre Presents RICHARD II
October 7, 2022

The banishment of beloved nobleman Henry Bolingbroke sets into motion a series of events that threaten to remove King Richard II of England from his throne in this retelling of Shakespeare's classic tale of power and corruption by Rochester's The Company Theatre.
DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! THE TOUR Is Coming To Shea's Buffalo Theatre This JanuaryDANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! THE TOUR Is Coming To Shea's Buffalo Theatre This January
October 6, 2022

Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz, and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up-close, and personal right at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on January 24, 2023.
Second Generation Theatre Presents THE SECRET GARDEN:Spring Version Second Generation Theatre Presents THE SECRET GARDEN:Spring Version
September 26, 2022

Second Generation Theatre presents a 90-minute retelling of THE SECRET GARDEN at the Shea's Smith Theatre this October.
Lena Hall, Robi Hager & Nicholas Rodriguez to Lead EVITA at Starring BuffaloLena Hall, Robi Hager & Nicholas Rodriguez to Lead EVITA at Starring Buffalo
September 19, 2022

Casting has been announced and tickets are now on sale for Starring Buffalo's EVITA, November 4-5 at Shea's 710 Theater. Tony Award-Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Kinky Boots) will play Eva, joining Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Little Duende) as Che, and more.
University of Rochester to Present FELLOWSHIP Beginning This MonthUniversity of Rochester to Present FELLOWSHIP Beginning This Month
September 17, 2022

The University of Rochester’s International Theatre Program presents the world premiere of Fellowship—a newly commissioned work from playwright Sam Chanse. The production runs from September 29 through October 8 at the University’s Sloan Performing Arts Center.