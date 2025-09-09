DREAMGIRLS Opens This Week at Shea’s 710 Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The glamour, drama, and unforgettable music of DREAMGIRLS comes to life at Shea’s 710 Theatre this week. Co-produced by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and AnsariSaxon Productions, DREAMGIRLS brings powerhouse vocals, show-stopping choreography, and heart-stirring storytelling to the stage for a total of 18 performances from September 10 through the 28, 2025. The locally produced show kicks off the Shea’s 710 Theatre 2025-26 Frey Electric Season.

Inspired by Motown and R&B legends of the 1960s and 1970s, DREAMGIRLS is more than a musical — it's a celebration of Black womanhood, excellence, and the pursuit of the American Dream. This story reflects the journey of becoming: from artist to entrepreneur, from overlooked to unstoppable. It captures the complexity of surviving in America while daring to thrive in business, love, and identity. Through music, movement, and heart, we follow the Dreamettes as they navigate ambition, betrayal, joy, and liberation.

Audiences attending DREAMGIRLS will be among the first to step inside the newly reimagined Shea’s 710 Theatre, following a stunning $5 million transformation. On September 19, DJ Milk takes the Shea’s 710 Cabaret stage for a high-energy post-show party as part of Buffalo’s “Curtain Up!” theatre season kick-off. Patrons can join talkbacks with the cast and creative team in the Cabaret following performances on Wednesday, September 17 and Wednesday, September 24. The September 24 performance will also feature Black Sign Language (BSL) interpretation.