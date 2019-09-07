Compass Performing Arts Center Announces Fall Lineup

The Compass Performing Arts Center's begins a new era of diverse programming and the building of a forum for local creative-class individuals, musicians and performance groups to present their artistry. Additionally, the Compass Performing Arts Center is opening the Compass Art Gallery for local and region artists to display their works. Located in a historically creative performance space known as the Theatreloft, Compass Performing Arts Center address is 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY 14222.



Celebrating the Curtain Up! Buffalo theater season kickoff, Bellissima Productions is presenting the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, "Tick Tick Boom". Show dates are Sept 20th-Sept 22nd. $20 preshow/$25 show-date. For more information visit https://bellissimaproductionstheatre.wordpress.com



A hit at the recent Buffalo Infringement Festival, Paige Allison Healing Arts will bring Lindsey Price's compelling "Emotional Baggage" to the CPAC stage. Running from Sept 26th to Sept 29th, this movement piece/play will be followed up by a guided meditation hosted by Paige Allison entitled "Mind Your Baggage". Online tickets purchases visit https://emotionalbaggage.bpt.me/ or call 716-697-0837 to make reservations.



October will see two theatrical presentations in the space including the debut of CPAC's in-house Dramatic Arts group Navigation Theatre Company, and the Unique Theatre Company.



Operating for six years, the Unique Theatre Company has been providing an opportunity for children with special needs and learning disabilities to shine on stage. From Oct 3rd to Oct 13th, the group will be presenting A PAIR OF SHORTS. Four short plays featuring the plays of some very talented local playwrights. "The Inner Me" written by Julia Harris speaks to the voice in all of our heads and asks; how do we reconcile what we really feel as to what is really happening. "The Waiting Room" and "My Generation" are two short comedy's by Beth Geyer that take place in some very common areas in the community; a doctors office and a coffee shop. Finally playwright Karen McDonald's play, "A Song in the Key of Caleb" shows how a troubled father may realize that he may be on the road to understanding his son's disability. This years shows will be directed by guest directors Jeff Coyle and Robert Insana with Vienna Haak and Beth Geyer. For more information please visit https://uniquetheatrecompany.com/ or contact 716-243-8889.



Following the creative vision to produce WNY playwrights, The Navigation Theatre Company will inaugurate a new beginning by presenting award-winning playwright Mark Humphrey's "Kindness of Strangers" Oct 24th through Nov 16th. This twisting and turning tale of deception mixed with the need for fame reflects Humphrey's award winning writing style. Tickets are $20 GA/$12 Student/Industry. For ticket info visit https://kindnessofstrangers.bpt.me/ or call 716-697-0837.



Additional special events in October include an special fundraiser featuring stand-up comedy to help fund a locally made comedy pilot called "Posted". Comedy Pilot: A Comedy Fundraiser Show is scheduled for Oct 20th from 5 pm to 11 pm with raffles, food and drink, tickets are $25 with limited seating available. For more information call 716-250-9928



The Compass Performance Arts Center is excited to begin a new era and invites all to support the diverse programming presented at the 545 Elmwood Avenue. For more info visit https://mlachiusa.wixsite.com/cpacofwny.





