Buffalo Stories 2020 Features President of The John R. Oishei Foundation

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) is announcing its fifth annual fundraiser: Buffalo Stories. Buffalo Stories 2020 will take place Saturday May 30 featuring guest of honor, Robert D. Gioia, President of The John R. Oishei Foundation.



Robert has been a strong community leader dedicated to the betterment of the Buffalo-Niagara region for decades. Currently, Robert also serves as Chair of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, and Chair of Great Lakes Health-a not-for-profit corporation that oversees some of the area's largest health care and research partners. Previously, Robert has served as Chairman of the NFTA (where he pioneered completion of the Buffalo-Niagara Airport), Board President of the Martin House Restoration Corporation, and Chairman of the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. A Buffalo native, Robert has been named one of The Buffalo News' Citizens of the Year three times.



Buffalo Stories: The Life of Robert Gioia will take place on Saturday May 30th, 2020. The evening will begin with a pre-performance reception at 7:00 p.m., including cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Performance will take place at 8:00 p.m. with a post-show reception to follow.



Seating is limited. Tickets are on-sale and available through advance purchase only. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Ticket prices for the event are $225 each.

Tickets are available by phone at (716) 629-3069 or online at https://www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org/buffalo-stories.

Buffalo Stories offers a glimpse into the lives of Buffalo's most intriguing personalities while toasting our vibrant community and supporting Road Less Traveled Productions. The event celebrates the life of a local Buffalo icon by presenting a one-night only musical written about the guest of honor's life. Past honorees include former Mayor Anthony Masiello, NFL Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas, Restauranteur Russell Salvatore and Vice-President of the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation, Shelley Drake. Funds from the event will benefit Road Less Traveled Productions.

Road Less Traveled Productions challenges audiences through provocative storytelling and passionate artistry. The RLTP Ensemble constructs bold and imaginative ways to explore, discuss, and understand timely and timeless issues that connect diverse communities, globally and locally, to the commonality of human experience. Our mission is to develop the canon of contemporary voices through production of new and notable works by regional and national playwrights, creating unforgettable live theatre experiences that bring value to our lives. RLTP, a member of the National New Play Network, Theatre Communications Group, Theatre Alliance of Buffalo and Theatre District is located at 456 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo, NY.

For more information about RLTP and to purchase tickets, please visit www.RoadLessTraveledProductions.org or call (716) 629-3069.





