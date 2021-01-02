Alleyway Theatre Announces Broadway Masterclasses

Alleyway Theatre has announced two upcoming Broadway Masterclasses, with Ali Ewoldt and Jared Gertner.

The Broadway Masterclass Series brings the best training right to your room, as you work on songs or monologues with some of the brightest stars on Broadway.

All classes meet on Zoom. Students should prepare a song or monologue for coaching.

January 19

Ali Ewoldt has appeared as Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, Cosette in Les Miserables (Broadway, National Tour), The King and I (Broadway, Tour, Lyric Opera of Chicago), Maria in West Side Story (National Tour, International Tour, PCLO, The Muny, MTWichita) and Luisa in The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway).

Regionally, she has played Philia in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (The Muny), Fan/Mrs. Bonds in A Christmas Carol ( McCarter Theatre ), Martha Jefferson in 1776 (The Muny) and Sarah Brown in Guys and Dolls (Sacramento Music Circus). Ali's concert/symphony work includes: Feinstein's/54 Below, Alice Tully Hall, The Town Hall, Canyon Ranch, NY Pops at Carnegie Hall , American Pops Orchestra, Houston Symphony, Kaohsiung Symphony and The Boston Pops with Maestro Keith Lockhart

Her TV/Film credits include The Michael J. Fox Show, Yield, and the short films Mia and The Cactus. Ali has a BA in psychology from Yale University.

January 12

Jared Gertner is best known for playing Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, on the first national tour and in London (Olivier Award nomination- Best Lead Actor). In New York, Jared has alsobeen seen as William Barfee in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee(Broadway), Warren in the premiere of Ordinary Days (off-Broadway, Roundabout),and as one of the core cast of improvisors in Don't Quit Your Night Job(off-Broadway).

Regionally, he has starred in shows at Paper Mill Playhouse , The Muny, St. Louis Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Goodspeed, The Fulton, Cape Playhouse and Sacramento Music Circus. Jared's television credits include Mom, Modern Family, 2 Broke Girls, Supernatural, Superior Donuts, How I Met Your Mother, Marvel's Agent Carter, Ugly Betty, The Good Wife and the popular Broadway-themed web series, Submissions Only.

You can hear his voice in several television and radio commercials; in the films Smallfoot and Pup Star; and as a bunch of characters on American Dad, Family Guy and Bojack Horseman. Jared starred in the NBC pilot How We Live, and was recently seen in the horror film, Nightmare Cinema.

Since receiving his BFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts,Jared has also been a theatre educator. He has taught master classes for theatre schools and colleges all over the country, as well as in London. In Los Angeles, Jared has a thriving teaching business which offers classes and private coachings. He specializes in creating a fun and safe space for students to explore their craft.

