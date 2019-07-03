WANDERLUST: A LOVE STORY Announced At Williamsburg Music Center

7 states. 6 years in The City. 15 countries. Hundreds of stories. From scripted to scriptless. Broke to bountiful, guts to gratefulness. Nature, cosmos, interconnectedness. Exploration to stagnation and sudden elation! The human existence is a marvelous work of art and this is where Jana DeBusk draws her inspiration.

"Wanderlust - a Love Story" will mix jazz standards and original compositions with a handful of showtunes for good measure. Follow Jana on her journeys from the Hare Krishna Temple in Ecuador, to the winding streets of Venice, through the vivid earth-shaking reality of Ayuhuasca in the Colombian Jungle, to the cold rainy cobblestone streets of Holland, and back to U.S. of A where she faces her past by embracing the present. Jana graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre (USA) and a MA in Vocal Jazz (Netherlands). She has been traveling for the last 8 years and an expat for 5 of those, but New York will always be her home. With Jeffrey Paul Baker (piano), Derek Swink (drums), and Patrick Cleary (bass).

Thursday, July 18th at 9PM.

Williamsburg Music Center, 367 Bedford Avenue.

Phone: 718-384-1654

$10





