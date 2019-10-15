Tom Kitt To Headline Brooklyn Children's Theatre's 2019 Gala

Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, If/Then, Bring It On, Almost Famous) will take to the stage to celebrate Brooklyn Children's Theatre's 15th anniversary at the Edison Ballroom on Monday, October 21st, along with Broadway's Heidi Blickenstaff ([title of show], Something Rotten), Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King), and Gayle Turner (The Wiz), plus special performances by Shakina Nayfack (Hulu's Difficult People) and current BCT students.

The Brooklyn on Broadway 2019 Gala, emceed by Nina Hellman, (Greater Clements) and Jeremy Shamos, (Clybourne Park), will honor Sandra L. Richards, Managing Director, Head of Global Sports & Entertainment Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley. Ms. Richards is the author of Rice and Rocks, a children's book whose message of finding similarities across cultural boundaries inspired BCT to create a musical adaptation for young audiences, with script by BCT Executive Director, Amy White-Graves, and music and lyrics by Dionne McClain-Freeney.

The evening will conclude with a silent auction for Broadway tickets and VIP experiences, including seats to Freestyle Love Supreme, Oklahoma, Frozen, Hamilton, and more!

Brooklyn Children's Theatre offers musical theatre classes to students all over Brooklyn, in local schools and at Our Studios on President Street and 4th Avenue. At BCT, we aim to create a world where all children have access to high quality theatre education. Through our OASIS program, we bring children from family shelters across New York City into musical theatre classes, teaching acting, singing, and dance skills and creating an incredibly inclusive learning environment which benefits all our students. We aim to create a supportive and dynamic community where each child's individual self-worth, creativity, and talents are celebrated. No child has ever been refused for an inability to pay.

Tickets for the Brooklyn on Broadway 2019 Gala are available for purchase at https://bct.givecloud.co/2019-gala. Bids for silent auction items may be entered at https://www.brooklynchildrenstheatregala.com.





