STRESSED TO THE NINES is Coming to Second City Mainstage

Stressed to the Nines is coming to Second City NYC's mainstage on Sunday, December 14 and December 21 at 5pm.

Sometimes it feels like all anyone can talk about is how the days are getting shorter, uncertainty casts a shadow over every interaction, and it seems a little bit harder to get by this year than last. But if you don't like what's being said, change the conversation.

Take a chance at a party! Welcome new (or old) love! Free the animals! Dance like nobody's watching, even if everyone can smell!