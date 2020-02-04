Theatre C Remounts Theatrical Homage To Paris' Moulin Rouge

Theatre C's immersive theatrical homage to the fabulous Moulin Rouge retuns!

Guided by the iconic denizens of the Moulin Rouge, partygoers will be transported back in time, as 3 Dollar Bill is transformed into Belle Epoque Paris and participate in one-on-one experiences through a theatrical tribute to historical safe spaces.

The spirit of Retro Factory events is that they are intentional spaces for queer folks dedicated to the history of queer spaces and uplifting queer marginalized communities.

Producer Zach Job said of the series "We like going back in time and using some key moments in history and allow a queer voice to be heard... It's powerful seeing and feeling a story we know but now through a queer lens. What if we had witnessed that kind of a history? What if these stories were told back then? The thing is, the stories were there, they just weren't shared and uplifted. Now is our chance to celebrate our community and bring to the forefront OUR story." A portion of proceeds will go to Ali Forney Center.





