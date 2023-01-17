Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The World's First Choral Music Rave Dances Into Brooklyn This Weekend

The event runs January 20-23, 2023 at The Space at Irondale.

Jan. 17, 2023  

In collaboration with FEVER, Choral Chameleon, a collective of shapeshifting voices committed to reframing the future of choral music through multi-disciplinary collaboration and experimental performance, presents an unprecedented choral music rave-style remix Bigger Than My Song with DJ/ artist Concrete Husband (Carlos Aguilar), January 20-23, 2023 at The Space at Irondale.

A musical genre-bending dance party that offers the best Top 100 pop songs from the past decades, the installation offers an epic and remixed journey of techno, trance, and house, powered by more than 50 a cappella voices. Ranging from recognizable hits from Rhianna, Netta, BeeGees, Ariana Grande, Whitney Houston and more, each track has been deconstructed and re-assembled into separate melodies, harmonies, beats, and rhythmic patterns and put back together in an unexpected way, catapulting choral music into the mainstream at a dance party that reaffirms the spirit of the human voice. VIP Ticket holders are invited to a live a cappella set prior to the event to contrast the evening with a traditional choral experience of the same setlist.

"We want choral music to do a better job of showing up in the larger arts and humanities conversations worldwide, and the future of this important human art form lies in interdisciplinary collaboration," notes Vince Peterson, founder, and Artistic Director of Choral Chameleon. "We want to meet people where they are using something like a pop song that has curb appeal and then usher them lovingly into the realization that they are dancing to choral music - an art form they would never have expected to see or hear in this more casual context."

INSTALLATION DETAILS

Rave-Style Remix Bigger Than My Song will be held Friday and Saturday, January 20-21 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, January 22 at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219206®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fchoralchameleon.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

VIP tickets are $75 and includes early ticketed access to the experience for a live a cappella set from Choral Chameleon, a complimentary drink, and a private VIP lounge throughout the experience.




