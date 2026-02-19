BABY BOY: Edward Teddy Hall's New Play Set for One-Night Show in Brooklyn

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Baby Boy, a new play by Edward Teddy Hall and Martin Challinor, will be presented for a one-night performance on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 7:30 PM at The Vino Theater in Brooklyn.

Nonlinear and emotionally unflinching, Baby Boy is a raw and poetic exploration of memory, control, and survival. Set inside a childhood home where the past refuses to stay buried, the play follows Freddy as he returns to confront the people and forces that shaped him, including a mother who is both intoxicating and destructive, a father who chose silence, a man whose influence lingers beyond death, and a first love who offers the possibility of something honest and whole.

As time fractures and reality bends, Baby Boy examines how trauma lives in the body, how power disguises itself as love, and what it takes to reclaim his voice. Through intimate, actor-focused storytelling, the production explores family dynamics, sexuality, identity, and the lasting imprint of childhood. It asks what happens when the past will not release you and what it costs to choose your own future.

This production reunites Hall and Challinor in a continued collaboration rooted in psychologically layered, performance-driven work.

About the Artists

Edward Teddy Hall is a New England-based playwright whose work centers on love, identity, trauma, memory, and mental health, often within LGBTQ+ communities. His plays have been produced in New England and New York City.

Martin Challinor is a New York City-based, award-winning actor and director originally from the United Kingdom. His Off-Broadway credits include We Three Kings and King John, and he has appeared on screen in CNN's The Windsors: A Royal Dynasty and the BBC's Doctor Who.

Content Advisory:

This production explores mature themes including abuse, sexuality, trauma, and mental health struggles. There is no nudity and no physical or sexual activity depicted on stage. Audience discretion is advised.