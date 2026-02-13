Puppetworks To Present ALADDIN & THE WONDERFUL LAMP in Park Slope

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Puppetworks will present ALADDIN & THE WONDERFUL LAMP this winter at its Park Slope performance space. The marionette production is adapted by Artistic Director Nicolas Coppola and draws on one of the best-known stories from The Arabian Nights.

Set to selections from Aram Khachaturian’s Gayane ballet suite, the production features classic stage effects including a flying carpet, a vanishing castle, and an appearance by the Djinni of the Lamp. Designed for young audiences and families, the show is recommended for ages 3 and up.

Performances run from January 31 through April 4, 2026, on Saturdays and Sundays, with additional weekday performances during Presidents’ Week from February 16–20 at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The production takes place at Puppetworks – Park Slope, located at 338 6th Avenue (at 4th Street) in Brooklyn. Admission is $11 for children and $12 for adults. Reservations are available by calling (718) 965-3391 or emailing puppetworksinfo@gmail.com.