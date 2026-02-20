Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival Returns In March At 314 Scholes

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival (BEMF) will return March 27 and 28 at 314 Scholes, activating five stages for its 18th anniversary edition. Blind Faith tickets go on sale February 20, with the full lineup of artists and curators to be announced.

Founded in Williamsburg’s early 2000s club circuit, BEMF began as a platform for emerging local electronic artists and independent curators. Over the years, it expanded into a multi-venue event while maintaining a focus on grassroots programming and community-driven curation.

The 2026 edition will feature performances across multiple stages, alongside curated panel discussions and local food vendors. Organizers describe the festival as an independently curated nightlife and arts event centered on electronic music culture in Brooklyn.

BEMF is produced by Jen Lyon, Katie Longmyer, and Sam Black.

Jen Lyon is the owner of MeanRed Productions, an independent promoter and venue operator presenting more than 200 shows annually in New York City and Detroit, and serves as President of the New York Independent Venue Association.

Katie Longmyer is a cultural strategist and producer whose career spans record labels, New York nightlife, and brand partnerships.

Sam Black is a producer and curator working across nightlife, contemporary art, and music. He is the founder of Renegade NYC and co-founder of Public Works Administration.

Additional programming details and the full artist lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.