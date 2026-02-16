David Gerard And Charlie Philips To Perform Magic Showcase At Littlefield

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Littlefield will host a live magic showcase on Wednesday, February 18 at 8:00 p.m. at its Gowanus venue. The event will feature mind-reader David Gerard, appearing direct from San Francisco, alongside sleight-of-hand performer Charlie Philips.

The evening will be hosted and curated by Brooklyn magician Patrick Terry. The program will include mentalism and close-up magic performed live on stage.

Littlefield, located at 635 Sackett Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn, has operated since 2009 as an independent venue presenting comedy, music, film, and theater programming. This marks the venue’s first dedicated magic event.

Ticket Information

Tickets and additional information are available through Littlefield’s website.