Keen Company Unveils Full Lineup For MIXTAPE: VOLUME 2, Curated By Adam Gwon

Keen Company has announced the full lineup for MIXTAPE: VOLUME 2, curated by Adam Gwon. The one-night-only performance will take place Monday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. at National Sawdust in Brooklyn. A post-show reception will follow, benefiting the 20th Anniversary of the Keen Teens Festival of New Work.

The evening will feature original songs by Adam Gwon, performed by Kate Baldwin, Deborah S. Craig, and Soara-Joye Ross. Additional performances include excerpts from Rona Siddiqui and Bryce Pinkham’s musical Father Time; original choreography and dance by Jennifer Jancuska & The BringAbout; new work by Isaac Oliver, writer of Broadway’s Just in Time; and an “11 o’clock number” sermon by Micah Bucey.

The house band for the evening includes Beth Callen (guitar), Michael Hunter (violin), and Robert Jost (bass).

The Mixtape Series is a new Keen Company initiative presenting one-night-only events curated by artists across disciplines. Each installment brings together a range of performance styles selected by its curator, reflecting Keen’s focus on intimate, multidisciplinary live experiences.

The inaugural Mixtape event, curated by Monica Bill Barnes and Robbie Saenz de Viteri, took place December 3, 2025, at The Space at Irondale and featured work by Monica Bill Barnes & Company, Ira Glass, David Cale, Kim Ima, 2nd Best Dance Company, Katherine Paola De La Cruz, and The Bengsons.

Adam Gwon is an award-nominated musical theater writer whose work has been produced internationally. His Off-Broadway credits include All the World’s a Stage, Scotland, PA, Ordinary Days, and Old Jews Telling Jokes. His recordings include Ordinary Days (Ghostlight Records) and collaborations with Audra McDonald and Liz Callaway.

Founded in 2000, Keen Company is led by Artistic Director Kelly Kerwin and Producing Director Annie Middleton, who began their tenure in July 2025. The company’s mission centers on creating intimate theatrical experiences that foster connection and engagement.

The performance will take place at National Sawdust, located at 80 N. 6th Street in Brooklyn.