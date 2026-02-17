Brooklyn Music School To Celebrate 100 Years Of Its Playhouse With Gala

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brooklyn Music School has announced its Centennial Celebration of The Brooklyn Music School Playhouse, a gala event set for April 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the school’s home at 126 St. Felix Street in Brooklyn.

The event marks 100 years of the school’s 250-seat Spanish-style theater, constructed in 1926. Over the decades, the playhouse has hosted performances by students, faculty, community members, and artists including John Batiste, Sean Lennon, and Tatiana Troyanos. Proceeds from the gala will support maintenance of the historic space and the school’s ongoing programming.

The evening will include a cocktail hour throughout the building featuring Brooklyn Music School ensembles and bands, followed by a seated concert in the playhouse with guest performers. The celebration will continue at BRIC House with dancing and a set from DJ Logic.

During the gala, Brooklyn Music School will honor Dr. Sofiya Genis, a member of the piano faculty since 1996, for her contributions to music education.

“Celebrating 100 years of our historic playhouse marks an incredible milestone for Brooklyn Music School and everyone who has supported us. As we look to take BMS into the next 100 years, we are excited to share some of our amazing faculty and students with the community that has stood by us for generations,” said Brian Adamczyk.

Founded in 1910, Brooklyn Music School began with 75 students studying violin and piano. The institution later expanded into its current brownstone campus near the Brooklyn Academy of Music, adding the playhouse in 1926.

Ticket and Donation Information

For more information or to support the Centennial Celebration, visit brooklynmusicschool.org/centennial or contact Knox Martin, Director of Development, at kmartin@brooklynmusicschool.org.