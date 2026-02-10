Telos Ensemble Returns To Brooklyn With PURGATORY At Unit J

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following previous presentations in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and London, Telos Ensemble will present Purgatory at Unit J in Brooklyn. The program offers audiences an opportunity to hear excerpts from new works currently in development for the stage and screen by resident playwright Dan Blick, performed by a cast of professional actors.

This edition of Purgatory will feature performances by Stella Marcus, Saadiq Vaughan, Mitchell Pope, Rich Carrillo, Hannah Vliet, Matthew Laureano, Ronan Schwarz, and Blick. The presentation includes excerpts from three new projects: Room 212, Shrooms & Social Climbers, and Bohemian Rhapsody, all currently in development by Telos Ensemble.

The return to Brooklyn follows a year that included productions of Lake George, Castles, and Concupiscence in North America and Europe, as well as the upcoming debut feature film Black Lake, adapted from Blick’s stage play Lake George. After Purgatory, Telos Ensemble will make its Stockholm debut with Castles at PIK Vasastan, starring Tora Hallström and Skyler Adams.

Performance Details:

Purgatory

Friday, February 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Unit J

338 Moffat Street, Brooklyn, NY