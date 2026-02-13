16 Black Artists Create A Living Archive At BLACK STARS, A Black History Month Exhibition At Make Manifest

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BLACK STARS is a living historical archive of selected works from 16 Black New York-based artists. This exhibition will be housed at Make Manifest in the historically Black neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant (Bedstuy), Brooklyn, and is curated by Robert Provillus and Gabrielle Narcisse. This exhibition will explore Black spirit, experience, and life through the eyes of these 16 artists, working to open, exhibit, and honor their collective Blackness during Black History Month. The exhibition will be set in a special reimagination of the cross-disciplinary artist David Hammons' Pan-African American flag. The stars and stripes of this flag will drench the walls as it cradles and honors these 16 selected works from BLACK STARS.

David Hammons combined the colors red, black, and green of the Pan-African flag with those of the United States stars and stripes. This reimagination of American symbolism enabled Hammons to assert that the United States is built on the backs of Blackness and the physical, emotional, and constructional labors, deaths, abuses, contributions, writings, cultures, and artworks of stolen Africans; of Black People(s) at large. BLACK STARS aims to honor Hammons' legacy by re-inventing the red, black, and green stripes and stars of the same flag Hammons first exhibited in 1990.

These selected works by current-day young emerging and working Black artists respond to the same need, desire, and responsibility, to honor and celebrate the diaspora of Black heritage and the diversity of Black artistry that Hammons' work in 1990 responded to.

BLACK STARS includes work from the following artists: Jabari Brxwne, Jomani Danielle, Nyzere Dillon, Jeffery Fulcher, Taiye Godbody, Traci Johnson, Watson Mere, Ato Obong, Gabrielle Narcisse, Cici Osais, Jasiah Powers, Robert Provilus, Reneé Simone, Paris Souffrant, Assane Sy, and Dapo Da Vinci.

The opening reception will include live drumming by Ballet Fè Sa, and the closing reception days will feature music collectively honoring a diverse range of the Black diaspora.