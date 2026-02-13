ZERO F*CKS Heads to Brooklyn Comedy Collective Ahead of Edinburgh Fringe

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Zero F*cks will take the stage Sunday, February 22 at 7:00 p.m. at The Brooklyn Comedy Collective at Pig Pen in East Williamsburg (144 Boreum St., Brooklyn, NY 11206). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Zero F*cks is a no-holds-barred comedy show from improv team Zero, which will appear at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Known for its fast and chaotic improv style, the group has been featured on shows including “2Zero26,” “Frat Boyz,” “The Infinite Circus,” “Babes,” and “What Makes [You] Laugh?” The Brooklyn performance serves as a preview as the team prepares to bring its show to Edinburgh this summer.

The cast includes Shenba Vairavan (Little Birdy, UCB Lloyd Night, BCC Home Teams, Twin Dog), Matt Pozzuolo (Peter & Matt, Great American Shit Carnival, BCC Home Teams), Lizzie High (Little Birdy, PIT Ensembles, Twin Dog), and Chris Fitzgerald (Howdy Stranger, BCC Home Teams, Big Little Guys).

The Working Group features Betsy Helmer (“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” UCB Harold Night), Patrick Keene (Duchovny, Steven & Patrick, UCB Harold Night, Nut), and Alex Cheng (Asian AF, NPR, UCB Harold Night).

Holy Shiz performers include Amanda Gomez-Rivera, Will Buerger, Elly Mendenhall, and Devon Binion.