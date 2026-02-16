Playful Substance to Present JERRY PALOOZA at South Oxford Space

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jerry Palooza is a unique reading event mixing scenes from a selection of six Polner plays; Strauss's Houses, Don't Try Anything Funny, I Showered With Preston, What I Would Do If I Were a Better Person, Like Money in the Bank and Never Go to Bed Tired. Two of these scenes will be cast and rehearsed in advance and four scenes will be read by audience volunteers!

Come for the plays, stay for the fun and surprises. Jerry Palooza is a one night only event: March 6th, 2026 at South Oxford Space - Garden Studio. Festivities will kick off at 6:30 pm for those who want to volunteer as readers. Casting priority will be given to those who arrive before 6:40 pm.

The readings will begin at 7:00 pm sharp, but feel free to come early and get a feel for the crowd! Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and can be purchased at our.show/jerry-palooza

Playful Substance envisions a dynamic space for the development of adult artists and new theatrical works. Each person who walks through our door is invited to see themselves as an artist contributing to the culture of the room and the experience of the moment. You are a vessel for creativity and you deserve a place to play.