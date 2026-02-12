GRAMMY Debuts at The RAT NYC: A New Interactive Solo Show

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy, a cutting-edge production co-created by writer and director Katie Dragone (Terence McNally Semi-Finalist, SheNYCArts Semi-Finalist, Theater_Theatre Nominee) and performer Olivia Cade (Young Jean Lee "Safety Net", Emilyn Kowalski; "Set in a Bathroom") premieres at The RAT NYC February 18th.

Grammy is an interactive solo show about a wickedly funny grandma who loves to sing, dance, and most of all dote on her grandbabies. Behind her veil of levity, Grammy is about a woman struggling to come to terms with relinquishing the role of "caretaker" as she loses agency over her body and mind. The show culminates with the return of Grammy's youthful body and a truly spectacular tap dance which finally showcases to the audience her true self: a fiery star. In Grammy we meet a woman limited by her physical and mental condition but preserving a fiery, irreverent spirit that can never be dampened.

"Inspired by my Grammy's experience with aging I wanted to showcase a story rarely told- grandmothers' rage. My Grammy and all the Grammys deserve to be heard, and seen for who they are, not for their ailments and limitations." ~ Katie Dragone, Director and Award-Winning Playwright

The show's co-creators first met when Olivia Cade was cast in Katie Dragone's sold-out show, Lines, at the 2024 Hollywood Fringe Festival. After quickly discovering they were kindred theatermakers, they embarked on developing a new show together. Both Cade and Dragone had experienced the fraught and painful process of watching their grandmothers grow angry as they lost agency over their bodies.

The creative team includes Sound/Lighting designer Nick Kalajdzic, Choreographer Haleyann Hart, Costume Designer Erin Lucid, and Dialect Coach Charley Layton.

GRAMMY performs from February 18th through February 21st. The show will be staged at The RAT NYC located at 68 Jay St Suite 117 - Storefront Brooklyn, NY 11201. Tickets ($20 for the general public) and more information on the show can be found on the RAT NYC site.