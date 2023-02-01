The Pickle Twins To Play In Split Bill At The Brick In Williamsburg in March

Katharine Scarborough and Tim Girrbach's The Pickle Twins will play in a split bill with Fran Pado's Floodpants at The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY, March 15-18 at 8:00 PM.

Alana and Alamo Pickle, heirs to a condiment conglomerate, are fully grown adult twins who should be able to take care of themselves. Their governess for the last 34 years, Didi, has passed away and they desperately need a new nanny. Is it YOU? Watch these heirs to the Cornichon Fortune put on a talent show as they try to lure you into taking on the impossible task of saving these perverted recluses from themselves. Featuring some of their self-proclaimed hits like "Didi Says No!" and "Wash Your Own Back." Part variety hour, part job interview, where you, the audience will compete to meet their bizarre demands. You should be honored. Grey Gardens meets Whatever Happened to Baby Jane.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: The Pickle Twins

WHO: By Katharine Scarborough and Tim Girrbach

WHEN:

8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 15, 2023

8:00 PM, Thursday, March 16, 2023

8:00 PM, Friday, March 17, 2023

8:00 PM, Saturday, March 18, 2023

WHERE: The Brick Theater, 579 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211 (cross street: Lorimer, near the L and G at the Metropolitan Ave Stop)

HOW MUCH: General $20, Student $10

RUNNING TIME: 60 minutes, with Floodpants

TICKETS: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222378®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F122%2Fproduction%2F1149741?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

SHOW WEBSITE: https://www.bricktheater.com/event/split-brick-bill-floodpants-and-the-pickle-twins/2023-03-15/

Katharine Scarborough is an award-winning New York City based actress and writer. She received her MFA in Acting from the New School for Drama, and trained with the Moscow Art Theater and The People's Improv Theater. She held an Artist Residency with Mabou Mines where, under the mentorship of JoAnne Akalaitis, she developed her show Myth Keeper, which she then produced in Residency at the Brick Theater in Williamsburg. She recently launched her award-winning original web series, Big Girl, with Brazen NYC. Katharine takes her scotch on the rocks, does funny voices, and one time she accidentally pepper sprayed herself in the face. You can learn more at https://www.katharinescarborough.com/ @ksscarborough

Tim Girrbach has trained extensively in improvisation and sketch comedy at The Upright Citizens Brigade Theater NY where he was an actor on the house Maude Teams, Glamour College and Peach. He's also performed and created original character work with Birthday Sax and Squirm & Germ at Joe's Pub at The Public, SF Sketchfest, Norfolk, Charleston & Savannah Comedy Fests, and at The Apollo. Tim was featured in the short-lived A&E Comedy TV Series "Black and White." He has also worked in a number of national and web commercials. Most notably, he played Danny McBride's cockney sidekick with David Gordon Green directing a series of spots for the UK company Coral. Tim has been featured in a number of web series including "Amazon Product Reviews Set to Music" that was named one of Indiewire's Top 10 Web Series. For more info check out timgirrbach.com @timgirrbach