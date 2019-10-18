The OMNI Ensemble Begins Its 37th Season

The OMNI Ensemble will begin its 37th season of concerts in the recital hall at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music on Saturday evening, November 16, 2019 at 8:00 pm. Music Director/Flutist David Wechsler, will be joined by violist Amadi Azikiwe and harpist Chelsea Lane for a concert of music for flute, viola, and harp. Works include Debussy's Sonata for flute, viola and harp, Maurice Ravel's Le Tombeau de Couperin, David Stock's A Vanished World, Arnold Bax's Elegaic Trio and David Wechsler's Three Movements for flute, viola and harp. Continuing as the chamber music group in residence at the Brooklyn Conservatory, the OMNI Ensemble will continue to perform concerts of enormous variety all designed to provide their audience with a musical diversity not ordinarily encountered by one chamber music group. Throughout the season they perform in the recital hall at the College of Staten Island and the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music. This concert is being streamed live over this link: bqcm.org/live. click on 'Upcoming Shows' and pick the one for November 16, OMNI Ensemble. A little button will say "Watch Live!"

Hope everyone enjoys!

Tickets at the Brooklyn Conservatory of Music are $15.00, $10.00 for students and senior citizens. Tickets for BCM are available in advance or at the door prior to the performance. For direct purchase of tickets on line please visit our web site: www.theomniensemble.org or https://omninov16.eventbrite.com

The Brooklyn Conservatory is located at 58 Seventh Ave. at the corner of Lincoln Place in Park Slope, Brooklyn. It is in easy access of public transportation, Q or B train to Seventh Ave., or IRT #2 and 3 to Grand Army Plaza. The College of Staten Island is located off the Staten Island Expressway at the Victory Blvd. exit. For further information and ticket reservations, call 718 859-8649.

The OMNI Ensemble is a chamber music created to perform programs of enormous variety, with music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century, including Western classical music, jazz, and electronic and improvised music, all designed to provide their audience with a musical experience not ordinarily encountered in a single music event. Since its inception in 1983 the group has featured many guest artists including multi instrumentalist/composer David Amram, performance artist John Kelley, Singer Erika Banks, Kumongo player Jin Hi Kim, Saxophonist Roy Nathanson, Mezzo Sopranos Catherine Ciesinski and Charlotte Hellekant, Harpsichordists Gerald Ranck and Rebecca Pechevsky, and keyboardist Marco Benevento. The group has commissioned works by David Lang, Lee Hyla, Allen Shearson, & Michael Bushnell, and performed new pieces by Jim Lahti, Eric Klein, and David Wechsler.

This concert is made possible, in part with funds from the New York City Dept. of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, The New York State Council on the Arts, and Con Edison.





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You