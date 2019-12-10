The Bushwick Starr Presents James & Jerome's THE CONVERSATIONALISTS

The Bushwick Starr will present the world premiere of The Conversationalists, created by the popular downtown musician-storyteller duo James & Jerome (Piano Tales at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Ink at the Metropolitan Museum of Art) and developed with and directed by Annie Tippe (Octet at Signature Theatre, Ghost Quartet at The Bushwick Starr, etc.).

In their most recent experiment with live storytelling and music, as well as their first time working with an ensemble of musicians and performers, James & Jerome create an original movie that plays only inside the audience's minds. This live "movie" is an international melodrama about the triangular friendship (and sometimes enemyship) between a Colombian-born Mexican-raised pop-ranchera star, her teenage son, and a Palestinian-born Jordanian-raised owner of a chess shop in Greenwich Village. The Conversationalists is experienced at once as a theater piece, a concert, a radio play, a night of storytelling, and a movie dreamed together.

Featuring Jerome Ellis, James Harrison Monaco, John Murchison, Michelle J. Rodriguez, and Delaney Stockli Set Design by Diggle, Lighting Design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Sound Design by Lawrence Schober, Video Design by Caroline M. Trewet, Dramaturgy by Salma S. Zohdi, Stage Managed by Kelly Kirby, Produced by Eleanor Regan

Location: The Bushwick Starr theater: 207 Starr Street, Brooklyn, NY [between Irving and Wyckoff]





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You