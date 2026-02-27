Pink Fang and Nile Harris to Host 'Solo to Group' Workshop in Brooklyn April 2026

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pink Fang and Resident Artist Nile Harris will present Solo to Group, a four-day workshop taking place April 11-12 and 18-19, 2026, from 11am-5pm in Dumbo, Brooklyn. Designed for solo deviser-performers interested in expanding their work into collaborative frameworks, the workshop offers participants direct access to Harris's interdisciplinary, choreographic, and compositional strategies.

In Solo to Group, Harris will guide twelve participants through devising methodologies that use the self as generative source material while gradually building toward ensemble-based creation. Over four days, the focus will move from solo material into collective structures, drawing from Harris's collaborative performance practice.

A statement from Nile Harris:

"How do you speak to the unspoken. How can you dance when your body is broken (lol). And should you really make that joke? It's too late. The text was moving faster than my brain and we are unraveling the ego and attempting to attempt to come together. We're destigmatizing theater. And we all came together in the end in song. Remember to think on your feet. I mean, we're busking on the street and theatre artists are nothing short of glorified beggars. In this workshop we will discuss these things and attempt to make a play together with 24 hours of rehearsal. I just have to believe that something will happen."

The workshop is open to twelve participants. Interested artists must apply via inquiry form by March 15. The fee is $400, with subsidized spots available for those who express interest in financial assistance through the application form.

Harris's workshop reflects a multi-year partnership with Pink Fang that has centered on sustained, long-term support. That relationship began with an eight-month Creative Fellowship, continued through a three-year role as part of Pink Fang's Interim Artistic Leadership during a period of organizational transition, and now continues through his position as Resident Artist. Pink Fang's support has included salary, development funding, producing and project management resources, and the sustained time and trust necessary for interdisciplinary work to evolve.

Earlier this year, Harris presented this house is not a home at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis. He has also been selected as a 2026 Whitney Biennial artist, with the Biennial opening March 8.

The collaboration and partnership between Nile and Pink Fang reflects what can happen when artists and organizations partner to create shared responsibility, and space to let projects deepen in response to artistic impulse, opportunities, and the world around them.

Solo to Group extends that investment outward, offering artists access to Harris's evolving methodology at a moment when collaborative performance practices are being reexamined and reimagined.