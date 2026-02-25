World Premiere of TEMPEST TOSSED Set for March at Casa Duse

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Place Players have announced the world premiere production of TEMPEST TOSSED, directed by Janina Picard. TEMPEST TOSSED will play four shows only at Casa Duse (16 Prospect Park West, Brooklyn, NY). Performances begin Thursday, March 5, and continue through Thursday, March 26. Opening Night is Thursday, March 5 (7:30 p.m.).

TEMPEST TOSSED is a chamber adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest, where the play's action is beautifully focused with original music by music director Flavio Gaete, as well as a magical Butoh-inspired movement led by Yoshiko Usemi. The performance creates an immersive island, where Caliban's mother, the powerful witch Sycorax, finally has a voice, offering a fresh perspective on this story of justice, restoration, freedom, and forgiveness.

The cast of seven performers includes Anna Bikales as Sycorax, Jacquie Bonnet (Off-Broadway's The Glitch) as Ariel, Blake Brundy (Off-Broadway's Singfeld: The Parody Musical about Nothing!, and Apocalypse Truck: The Musical) as Romeo, Craig Bacon (Merry Wives of Windsor (Shakespeare & Co.); Twelfth Night (Lincoln Center Inst.)) as Prospero, Flavio Gaete (performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center) as Juno, and Clara Tristan (Off-Broadway's Two Girls) as Miranda.

The production features scenic consulting by Grace Laubacher, costume design by Kathleen Rembish, and lighting design by Ethan Feil. Flavio Gaete is the music director & sound designer. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

TEMPEST TOSSED plays the following weekly schedule through Thursday, March 26:

Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.