Music At Co-Cath To Present SEVEN LAST WORDS

Music at Co-Cath (MACC) will present SEVEN LAST WORDS, an immersive choral program featuring James MacMillan’s Seven Last Words from the Cross alongside Caroline Shaw’s To the Hands, this March at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Brooklyn. Performances will take place March 12, 14, and 20, 2026, at 856 Pacific Street.

Set within the cathedral’s interior, the program will pair MacMillan’s setting of the Passion narrative with Shaw’s meditation on suffering and compassion. Presented as choral theater, SEVEN LAST WORDS will integrate voice, movement, and spatial design, emphasizing the physical and communal aspects of live performance while remaining grounded in the composers’ musical structures.

“These pieces are deeply expressive and unafraid of emotional weight,” said Artistic Director Alejandro Zuleta. “They engage with suffering not as abstraction, but as lived experience - and invite the audience into a space of listening, reflection, and shared presence.”

All performances are free and open to the public, with reservations required.

Cast

The MACC Ensemble includes sopranos Olivia Russell-Botto, Charlotte Bagwell, Lindsey Chinn, and Natalie Trumm; altos Elana Bell, Sam Wise, and Camila Maric; tenors Alex Whittington, Eric Botto, and Samuel Vincent Aubuchon; baritones Markos Simopoulos, Santiago Gutiérrez, and Jonathan Mildner; and basses Christopher Seefeldt and Reever Julian.

The orchestra features violinists Marina Fragoulis, Carrie Dowell, Dylan Ebrahimian, Jonathan Block, Francis Liu, Erica Dicker, Katie Thomas, and Laura Giannini; violists Edmundo Ramirez, Mitsuro Kubo, and Samual Marchan; cellists Oliver Weston and Margalit Cantor; and double bassist Catherine Deskur.

Emily “E” Anastasia will perform as dancer.

Creative Team

Alejandro Zuleta serves as conductor and artistic director of MACC. Cristina María Castro is associate director. Sishel Claverie is stage director. Paul Jonathan Davis is lighting designer. Sangmin Chae is projection designer. Santiago Gutiérrez is technical director. Michelle Leidecker is stage manager.

Ticket Information

Tickets are free and available by reservation at: https://MACCSevenLastWords.eventbrite.com