CANCIONES to Premiere as an Immersive Experience in Brooklyn This May

Radical Evolution, Latinx Playwrights Circle, The Sol Project, and Boundless Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of Canciones, an immersive site-specific experience collaboratively created by Rebecca Martínez, Julián Mesri, Beto O'Byrne, Sara Ornelas, and Meropi Peponides, presented at a private home in Flatbush, Brooklyn, May 2-24. The full cast and design team will be announced in March.

Join three generations of the legendary Guerrero family as they gather for a special family reunion. In the kitchen, Kati and Ellie are digging up old feuds. In the living room, Maestra will tell you about the generations of musicians that came before, while you sit next to her sipping your drink. And on the patio, you can get high (on life) with the cousins!

As the evening unfolds, secrets are unearthed, old rivalries are revived, and the family is forced to decide who will carry on their musical legacy. Inspired by the seminal Linda Ronstadt album Canciones de mi Padre, Canciones is a site-specific party, an acoustic Mariachi jam, and a family reunion all rolled into an immersive, interactive experience. Come for the tamales-stay for the chisme!

"We believe that we're most resilient when we double down on building community and expand our definition of family," said the Canciones Core Creative Team*. "At a moment when our Latiné and other immigrant communities face horrific state repression, we declare our shared humanity with defiant joy and cranking the music of our ancestors up to 11."

*Julián Mesri, Rebecca Martínez, Beto O'Byrne, Sara Ornelas and Meropi Peponides.