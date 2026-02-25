Bundle & Save to Present BASKETBALL, BIRTHDAYS, AND THE RISEN CHRIST at Brooklyn Comedy Collective

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Local sketch comedy group Bundle & Save will return to the stage at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective with a new show, BASKETBALL, BIRTHDAYS, AND THE RISEN CHRIST, on Saturday, March 14, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. The performance will take place at Eris Mainstage in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The hour-long program features new original sketches spanning topics including blind dates, board game nights, High School Musical and hospital dramas. The ensemble introduces characters such as a depressed Easter Bunny, abstinence camp leaders and a nonbinary cryptid.

Founded in 2018, the Brooklyn Comedy Collective has produced more than 2,000 shows and was among the first New York City comedy theaters to provide performers a significant share of box office revenue.

Bundle & Save’s 12-member ensemble, many of whom are BCC alumni, includes Fox Alexander, Gideon Fox, Cassidy Graves, Andrew Guevara, JP Lacouture, Maggie McGuire, Em McNally, Cara Millburg, Alex Murray, Eliana Rich and Stephen Rosa.

General admission tickets are on sale. Advance tickets are $12, with same-day tickets available for $17.