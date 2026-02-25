New York Neo-Futurists Welcome Five New Ensemble Members

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New York Neo-Futurists, a collective of writer-director-designer-performers now in their 21st season of creating non-fiction-based theatre, has expanded the ensemble with five new artists: Aaron LaRoche, Anna Zheng, Aubrey Lace Taylor, Isa Nicdao, and Salwa Meghjee. These new Neo-Futurists will start working with the company immediately and each will have an initial individual five-week run in The Infinite Wrench at The Second City New York (64 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249). Tickets are on sale now through June 2026 at nynf.org

is an absurdity enthusiast/comedian based in NY. He can be seen performing with his indie improv teams My Momma's Biscuits and Branded Silk. He teaches and performs at Second city and is a Teaching Artist with Drama Club NY. Alongside comedy he plays drums in the band Ghost Kitchen and does the Harold with his UCB team Tiptoe. If you don't know, the Harold is a longform improv style brought to NY by way of Chicago by the...sorry. Gotta stop. The police are at my door.

(any) is a Chinese-American, Brooklyn-based director, deviser, and dramaturg. She is interested in acts of adaptation-of stories, of bodies, to other people, to inhospitable environments-and the ways we change ourselves to survive. Selected directing credits include writing/co-directing Run all the way home, a dance theatre piece about motherhood, immigration, and grief (ODC Pilot 75); a dance theatre interpretation of Constellations by Nick Payne (IDA Fellowship); and Three States of Matter, a climate migration adaptation of Chekhov's Three Sisters (Stanford Theater Lab). As a sophomore in college, her first-ever directing project was a rip-off of The Infinite Wrench called Everything Must Go. She is astonished and extremely excited that she gets to do this professionally now with NYNF.

is a theatre artist, director and early childhood educator. Off-Broadway & Regional credits include: Seattle Rep, 59E59th Theaters, Roundabout Theatre, Arc Stages, The Liberty Theatre Company, New World Stages, MTC, Asylum NYC, SoHo Playhouse, Laughing Stock Theatre Company, Drunk Shakespeare at the Ruby Theatre and National Black Theatre. Film/TV credits include: Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Deuce, Blue Bloods, Will (TNT), and myShakespeare Studio. Favorite collaborations include PitchHER Productions, No. 11 Productions, The Tank NYC, True Colors Theatre and various workshops with BMI. She is a graduate of Circle in the Square Theatre School and has trained with UCB, Fiasco Conservatory, and Edge Studio. @aubreylacetaylor

is a performer, producer, and weapon of mass creation. Coming from a nomadic family with no hometown, their work explores alienation and belonging through abstraction and absurdity. Recent favorites include IS THIS A THEATRE OF LOVE? (or just a hellscape of masks?) (Life World), VISA (box machine), and How to Fix a Slinky (3 Dollar Bill; The Tank). @isanicdao

is a writer and performer. She is currently in the playwriting program at Juilliard, and holds a BA from UC Berkeley and an MFA from Northwestern. She has developed work with her production company Pizza Party Press co-founded with Sarah Marlin, as well as Soho Rep, Playwrights' Center, The New Victory Theater, National Queer Theater, Trove, Mudlark Theater, 24 Hour Plays: Nationals, Sanguine Theatre Company, The Tank, Pipeline Theater Company, UC Berkeley, and The Golden Theatre Company. Her work is surreal, darkly comic, leans into the serendipity of live theater, and illuminates the big feelings we all have that we struggle to explain. Her plays have fun titles such as Love Jihad <3 (Clubbed Thumb Biennial Semi-Finalist), Obligate Carnivores, U-Haul Mesbians, Ender's Gay, Never Forget That Jasper Cullen Was a Confederate Soldier, and, written with her twin sister Samah, The Mysterious Mystery of the Lost Letters and The Better Banana (Brooklyn Publishers). She is thrilled to join the New York Neo-Futurists ensemble. salwameghjee.com