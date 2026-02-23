LAS MALDICIONES: Tango Opera to Premiere at National Sawdust in Brooklyn

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera Hispanic will present the World Premiere in concert of Las Maldiciones, a new tango solo-opera by composer and GRAMMY winning bandoneon player Rodolfo Zanetti. This Sunday, March 1st at 7:30 PM at National Sawdust, in collaboration with with National Sawdust and New York City Opera.

The work explores the dark emotional terrain of unrequited love and traces the arc of a scorned soul that ultimately turns its own daggers inward before arriving at a brief, hard-won moment of peace. The conjunction of the lyrical voice, the bandoneon, and the strings finds the propitious and ironic color for this rare ritual designed for a dramaturgy with tango reminiscences.

A new chamber opera with lyrics and music by Latin GRAMMY-winning bandoneon player Rodolfo Zanetti. The composer will perform at the bandoneon alongside Colombian soprano Sasha Gutiérrez and the Arya String Quartet. The performance will be conducted by Jorge Parodi, Opera Hispánica's General and Artistic Director.

The performance is part of the company's Veintiún-OH, 21st Century Chamber Opera Series, and is presented in collaboration with National Sawdust and New York City Opera.