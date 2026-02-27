ZOOPRAXIC and A/PARK PRODUCTIONS to Present EYES GLIDING OVER ME in Long Island City

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ZOOPRAXIC and A/PARK PRODUCTIONS will present EYES GLIDING OVER ME, a new immersive sound bath created by the Byzantine Choral Project. The production will run March 13–22 in the main studio at ZOOPRAXIC, located at 11-51 44th Road in Long Island City.

Tickets are available now with a suggested donation of $25 and must be reserved in advance.

Described as a musical sound bath, the 60-minute experience invites audiences to lie down as guided narration and live vocal performance explore the stories of Byzantine empresses and the visual language of ancient icons. The work draws parallels between the gaze of sacred art and contemporary experiences of surveillance, blending music, history, and relaxation in an immersive setting.

The Byzantine Choral Project is a New York-based collective whose work centers on the history of Byzantine purple empresses in ninth-century Constantinople. The project’s lead artists are writer, director, and designer Helen Banner and composer Grace Oberhofer. Oberhofer’s music has been described as “accomplished and lushly performed,” with “organic, highly emotive qualities,” by Adrian Dimanlig of Interludes.

For EYES GLIDING OVER ME, Banner and Oberhofer will be joined by Andrea Goodman, a sound healer and vocalist who has previously performed with Meredith Monk.

ZOOPRAXIC is located near the Court Square–23rd Street subway stop, served by the E, F, G, and 7 trains.