Greenpoint Comedy Club Set to Open in April

NYC comedy favorite and veteran show producer Jeremy Pinsly and his wife and business partner Kayla Pinsly will open The Greenpoint Comedy Club this spring. Greenpoint Comedy Club will feature the best comics in NYC and beyond and boasts a thoughtfully designed bar room where you can find expertly crafted cocktails (and more!) from afternoons through 2AM. The venue is over 2,000 square feet in a prime location in Greenpoint.

The bar will open in late March, with a grand opening weekend on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11. Live comedy will kick off on April 10 with an 8PM show, followed by an opening party with music, food and some of the coolest comics in NYC. The weekend will continue on April 11 with two shows at 7:30PM and 10:15PM.

Greenpoint Comedy Club is a venue for comics, by a comic. From top of the line lighting and A/V systems to the design of the space, every detail of this club has been considered to maximize the experience for both the comics and the audience. This will be a place for comics to work regular spots, headliner nights and record their specials. Jeremy aims to create a place for comedians at all stages of their career to have an opportunity to reach new audiences.

Jeremy has performed and produced stand-up in NYC and on the road for more than 15 years, He’s produced shows in comedy clubs, speakeasies, a boxing gym, and a brownstone in Cobble Hill, where monthly shows sold out consistently for two years. Armed with a unique sense of what works and what is missing from most comedy venues, Jeremy and Kayla aim to make the Greenpoint Comedy Club a destination for the best comedy in NYC. As Jeremy describes, GCC’s mission is “to run the highest quality show possible while also giving younger comics a chance to get their start.”

Greenpoint Comedy Club will serve as an incubator for the comedy scene. With a mission to bring “the hang” back, guests and performers are welcome to mingle and network before and after performances. Jeremy says: “We want to create a club where you can spend an evening, not just see a show and go. We’ve intentionally designed this space so you can grab a drink and meet new friends all night long.”

With a cozy atmosphere, ample seating and a top tier alcohol program curated by industry veteran and skilled mixologist Dory Greenberg, GCC aims to be a spot where you can grab a great drink and stay a while. While comedy is at the heart of everything Greenpoint Comedy Club does, the club will also feature live music, writing workshops and even after school programs with the intention of offering a space for creatives of all types to gather.