The Brick Announces Lineup For ?!: New Works

The Brick returns to regular programming in September with ?!: New Works, an action-packed, split bill theater festival presenting New York artists doing their most potentially brilliant or disastrous work, back for its fifth year of programming.

The spiritual successor to The Exponential Festival, ?!: New Works features a veritable slew of experiment(al)(ing) artists from a variety of disciplines presenting brand new work. Working it out. With each other. With you. All within a few weeks.

?!:New Works began at Silent Barn, a curious month of programming curated by Title:Point, then continued at their next creative space Vital Joint, and now finds a home at The Brick. ?!:New Works is as resilient as it is unpredictable and this year's lineup has many artists participating for the very first time. Come discover the vanguard of NYC experimental theater and meet these works in their infancy.

The Brick Presents ?!: New Works September 9-25 All Performances 8pm Doors 730pm. Dates and times for all performances will be announced soon, and will be published HERE.