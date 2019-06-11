Tessa Skara ROCK GODDESS Announced At Union Hall 6/23

Fresh off headlining at the historic Carolines on Broadway, the new queen of comedy rock returns to Union Hall for the Golden Hours Live Comedy Series. Featuring stand up, original songs, and a live rock band, Tessa Skara: Rock Goddess is one part comedy special, one part rock concert.

You might know Tessa as a Comedy Central Comic to Watch (with Pop Roulette), from her sold-out monthly show High Notes, or from her performances at Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, Carolines, and Union Hall.

But you probably didn't know that Tessa is also: a Rock Goddess.

The self-proclaimed Courtney Love of Comedy is back for the first and last night of her world tour. Join her as she queers rock n roll with original songs and stand up about how gay Jesus was, leaving her husband to seduce women in her feminist book club, and how selfish it is for your therapist to go on maternity leave.

The show will feature special guests Arti Gollapudi and Karolena Theresa, and an opening set by Marcia Belsky.

Union Hall (702 Union Street, Brooklyn). Sunday June 23Doors: 7:30pm. Show: 8:00pm$8 adv / $10 door, Tickets: https://www.unionhallny.com/event/1863033-tessa-skara-rock-goddess-brooklyn





